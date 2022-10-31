- 1000 mg CBD

- 2 oz. Container

- Terpene-Infused

- Day or Night use

- Shea butter base provides a smooth, non-oily finish



At Fern Valley Farms, we are committed to delivering to you natural products of the highest quality. During our production process, we include terpenes in our Soothing Menthol CBD Lotion. Few CBD lotions on the marketplace include terpenes in their product and we feel this is to the detriment of their customers.