About this product
If you are a purist interested in consuming CBD (along with related minor cannabinoids) without a trace of THC included in it, then you must experience our fabulous CBD Wax! Made of a broad-spectrum distillate derived from the organic hemp plants cultivated at Fern Valley Farms, you can take advantage of cannabinoids (excepting Delta 9 THC) naturally produced by our premium hemp flower strains.
- 740.79 mg CBD per Gram
- 0% THC
- Concentrate contains CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN CBDV
- THC-Free Broad Spectrum Distillate
- Dab Pure or Combine with Flower
- Great for Cooking
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. Our flower is cared for by hand from seed to finished flower. All our flowers are slow-dried and cured here on our farm and then hand-trimmed for the best possible quality. Samples from every type of flower strain and other products are submitted to an independent and government-approved testing laboratory to provide you with a third-party analysis of the cannabinoid and terpene content.
All of our tinctures, lotions, and wax are made in-house with the highest quality ingredients.
