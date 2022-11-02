About this product
Our capsules offer a careful combination of CBDA, CBGA, and CBDVA, along with an excellent array of terpenes. We are still learning of the many benefits of all the cannabinoids (and the related terpenes) produced by hemp plants but the more we learn, the more impressed we are by this miracle of Mother Nature. Not only do the various cannabinoids produced by hemp flower strains bring different effects and benefits, but each strain also produces its own unique bouquet of terpenes, each of which offers its own fragrance and wellness properties.
42.8mg CBDA, 27.4mg CBGA, 24.6mg CBDVA per Capsule
98.8mg Total Cannabinoids per Capsule
Over 10mg Terpenes per Capsule
3,210mg CBDA, 2,055mg CBGA, 1,845mg CBDVA per Bottle
7,410mg Total Cannabinoids per Bottle
Over 780mg Terpenes per Bottle
75 Capsules per Bottle
Non-psychoactive
Less than .3% total THC
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. Our flower is cared for by hand from seed to finished flower. All our flowers are slow-dried and cured here on our farm and then hand-trimmed for the best possible quality. Samples from every type of flower strain and other products are submitted to an independent and government-approved testing laboratory to provide you with a third-party analysis of the cannabinoid and terpene content.
All of our tinctures, lotions, and wax are made in-house with the highest quality ingredients.
