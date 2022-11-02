Our capsules offer a careful combination of CBDA, CBGA, and CBDVA, along with an excellent array of terpenes. We are still learning of the many benefits of all the cannabinoids (and the related terpenes) produced by hemp plants but the more we learn, the more impressed we are by this miracle of Mother Nature. Not only do the various cannabinoids produced by hemp flower strains bring different effects and benefits, but each strain also produces its own unique bouquet of terpenes, each of which offers its own fragrance and wellness properties.



42.8mg CBDA, 27.4mg CBGA, 24.6mg CBDVA per Capsule

98.8mg Total Cannabinoids per Capsule

Over 10mg Terpenes per Capsule

3,210mg CBDA, 2,055mg CBGA, 1,845mg CBDVA per Bottle

7,410mg Total Cannabinoids per Bottle

Over 780mg Terpenes per Bottle

75 Capsules per Bottle

Non-psychoactive

Less than .3% total THC