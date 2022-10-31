About this product
- 26.38% D8; 6.38% CBD
- Indica Dominant Hybrid
-Day or Night Use
- Calm, Focused, Creative
- Delta 8 Cold Infusion Treatment
- Hand Trimmed
- Grown by Fern Valley Farms
Our CBD Flower is Cold-Infused with Delta 8:
Instead of heating the Delta 8 distillate to a level that allows the oil to flow smoothly, we freeze the distillate until it is completely solid. We then pulverize the frozen Delta 8 distillate into a powder and toss it into a container with buds from the chosen hemp flower strain. This is then vigorously agitated so that the powdered Delta 8 THC distillate evenly coats the entire flower, all the way down to the stem.
- Indica Dominant Hybrid
-Day or Night Use
- Calm, Focused, Creative
- Delta 8 Cold Infusion Treatment
- Hand Trimmed
- Grown by Fern Valley Farms
Our CBD Flower is Cold-Infused with Delta 8:
Instead of heating the Delta 8 distillate to a level that allows the oil to flow smoothly, we freeze the distillate until it is completely solid. We then pulverize the frozen Delta 8 distillate into a powder and toss it into a container with buds from the chosen hemp flower strain. This is then vigorously agitated so that the powdered Delta 8 THC distillate evenly coats the entire flower, all the way down to the stem.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. We are very passionate about providing the highest quality CBD products at the most affordable prices.