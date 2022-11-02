About this product
In outer space, meteorites are small, rocky objects that rain down upon our fair planet and our moon above. In our Fern Valley Farms universe, Delta 8 Meteorites are dense, sticky objects that, once consumed, will have a veritable storm of cannabinoids raining throughout your endocannabinoid system.
53.3% D8
Hybrid
Any time of day
Enhanced Effects
CBD flower dipped in Delta 8 distillate & coated in CBG kief
Grown by Fern Valley Farms
53.3% D8
Hybrid
Any time of day
Enhanced Effects
CBD flower dipped in Delta 8 distillate & coated in CBG kief
Grown by Fern Valley Farms
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. Our flower is cared for by hand from seed to finished flower. All our flowers are slow-dried and cured here on our farm and then hand-trimmed for the best possible quality. Samples from every type of flower strain and other products are submitted to an independent and government-approved testing laboratory to provide you with a third-party analysis of the cannabinoid and terpene content.
All of our tinctures, lotions, and wax are made in-house with the highest quality ingredients.
All of our tinctures, lotions, and wax are made in-house with the highest quality ingredients.