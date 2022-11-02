About this product
Our collection of HHC Distillates is awesome! Enjoy HHC Distillate infused with Live Resin Terpenes or on its own. Either way, it’s a potent and legal psychotropic experience!
Compounds: 91.28% HHC; 8.4% to 9.9% Hemp Terpenes
Effects and Flavors: Vary by Terpene Profile (Live Resin infusions only)
Choose from Five Popular Terpene Profiles (or without Terpenes)
Terpenes Derived from CBD Hemp Grown by Fern Valley Farms
Enhanced Effects
Available in syringes (3ml or 10ml) or glass jars (250ml, 500ml or 1000ml)
About this brand
Fern Valley Farms
Fern Valley Farms is a family-owned hemp farm located in the beautiful Rogue Valley of Southern Oregon. Our flower is cared for by hand from seed to finished flower. All our flowers are slow-dried and cured here on our farm and then hand-trimmed for the best possible quality. Samples from every type of flower strain and other products are submitted to an independent and government-approved testing laboratory to provide you with a third-party analysis of the cannabinoid and terpene content.
All of our tinctures, lotions, and wax are made in-house with the highest quality ingredients.
