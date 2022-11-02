Compounds: 15.87% THC-O; 9.74% CBD

Effects: Ease Discomfort/Relaxed/Calm/Lucid

Flavor: Citrus/Diesel/Forest-Green Hint

Type: Hybrid

Usage: Anytime Use

Potential Multi-Level Effects

Premium CBD Hemp Flower Treated with THC-O

Grown by Fern Valley Farms



When it comes to effective treatment of our premium hemp flower strains with a distillate of THC-O, we quickly learned that the most efficient and thorough treatment can be attained through a cold infusion process. As the name “cold infusion” implies, we freeze the THC-O distillate until it is completely solid. We then pulverize the frozen THC-O distillate into a powder and toss it into a container with buds from the chosen hemp flower strain. This is then vigorously agitated so that the powdered THC-O distillate evenly coats the entire flower, all the way down to the stem.