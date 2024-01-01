Sour overtones fill the room, while pungent herbs + light citrus underscore your gorgeous high. It's called Miracle for a reason.
Genetics: Alien Cookies x Starfighter x Columbian Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool Grower: The Fresh Connection are true craft cultivators who have been growing small-batch indoor flower for decades using locally sourced organic soil.
Meet our brand new, ultra-premium flower line brings you the best buds, from the best strains, grown by the best growers in the state.
You deserve the best.
We believe cannabis makes the good life even better. As passionate consumers, we’ve learned how cannabis can elevate good experiences into great ones. And we want to share that with you.
Our products deliver undeniable style and outstanding flavor. Each one meets our uncompromising quality standards so you can choose Fernway with confidence and focus on savoring every moment, because you deserve the best.