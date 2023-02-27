About this product
Fiddler's Green CBD's Roll On is a convenient and easy-to-use topical solution for targeted relief. Infused with the power of high-quality CBD, this roll on is perfect for those seeking a natural solution for discomfort or soreness.
Our CBD Roll On is formulated with a blend of essential oils and natural ingredients, designed to provide a soothing and cooling effect when applied to the skin. The roll on applicator allows for precise and mess-free application, making it ideal for use at home or on-the-go.
Our CBD is grown on our family farm from premium hemp plants, and is rigorously tested for purity and potency to ensure that you receive a consistent and effective product. With a range of strengths to choose from, you can customize your dosage to suit your individual needs.
Whether you're looking to soothe sore muscles after a workout, ease discomfort from aches and pains, or simply relax and unwind, our CBD Roll On is the perfect solution. Try it today and experience the natural power of CBD for yourself!
Our CBD Roll On is formulated with a blend of essential oils and natural ingredients, designed to provide a soothing and cooling effect when applied to the skin. The roll on applicator allows for precise and mess-free application, making it ideal for use at home or on-the-go.
Our CBD is grown on our family farm from premium hemp plants, and is rigorously tested for purity and potency to ensure that you receive a consistent and effective product. With a range of strengths to choose from, you can customize your dosage to suit your individual needs.
Whether you're looking to soothe sore muscles after a workout, ease discomfort from aches and pains, or simply relax and unwind, our CBD Roll On is the perfect solution. Try it today and experience the natural power of CBD for yourself!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fiddler's Green CBD - SAVE 25% with promo code: LEAFLY
Fiddler's Green CBD is a Veteran-Owned, soil-to-oil CBD brand, dedicated to providing our customers with the best CBD on earth at great prices. We grow all our CBD on a third-generation family farm in Central Illinois.
We believe in high concentrations of CBD at direct from the farm prices. By growing our own CBD, we can provide unique blends of different CBD strains in our full spectrum products.
Our Story:
As a combat veteran with PTSD, I was placed on a 12-drug regiment for years. This over medication made me lose my thirst for life. At a farming conference in 2018 I came across someone selling CBD and had my first sample. Almost instantly my aches and pains got better and the anxiety I was feeling by being in a large crowd became manageable. CBD allowed me to later to get off my other medications and start living my life again.
I, like many new to CBD, was taking a product that was full of fillers and generally of poor quality, so I vowed to do it better. Fiddler's Green CBD tinctures only contain three ingredients with no fillers. All our products are triple, and third party tested for consistency and quality.
Giving Back:
When I first got out of the military, prior to CBD, I was a lost over medicated zombie that was teetering on the verge of poverty and homelessness. CBD has given me my life back and we at Fiddler’s Green feel that it is an obligation to help our brothers and sisters in and out of uniform. A portion of every sale go to build tiny homes for veterans who are homeless or struggling. Fiddler’s Green CBD doesn’t just provide money to these charities, but also helps by providing construction equipment and participating in the building the homes…… not to mention a fair amount of CBD to the workforce to help with aches and pains.
We believe in high concentrations of CBD at direct from the farm prices. By growing our own CBD, we can provide unique blends of different CBD strains in our full spectrum products.
Our Story:
As a combat veteran with PTSD, I was placed on a 12-drug regiment for years. This over medication made me lose my thirst for life. At a farming conference in 2018 I came across someone selling CBD and had my first sample. Almost instantly my aches and pains got better and the anxiety I was feeling by being in a large crowd became manageable. CBD allowed me to later to get off my other medications and start living my life again.
I, like many new to CBD, was taking a product that was full of fillers and generally of poor quality, so I vowed to do it better. Fiddler's Green CBD tinctures only contain three ingredients with no fillers. All our products are triple, and third party tested for consistency and quality.
Giving Back:
When I first got out of the military, prior to CBD, I was a lost over medicated zombie that was teetering on the verge of poverty and homelessness. CBD has given me my life back and we at Fiddler’s Green feel that it is an obligation to help our brothers and sisters in and out of uniform. A portion of every sale go to build tiny homes for veterans who are homeless or struggling. Fiddler’s Green CBD doesn’t just provide money to these charities, but also helps by providing construction equipment and participating in the building the homes…… not to mention a fair amount of CBD to the workforce to help with aches and pains.