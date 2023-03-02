Fiddler's Green CBD is a Veteran-Owned, soil-to-oil CBD brand, dedicated to providing our customers with the best CBD on earth at great prices. We grow all our CBD on a third-generation family farm in Central Illinois.

We believe in high concentrations of CBD at direct from the farm prices. By growing our own CBD, we can provide unique blends of different CBD strains in our full spectrum products.



Our Story:

As a combat veteran with PTSD, I was placed on a 12-drug regiment for years. This over medication made me lose my thirst for life. At a farming conference in 2018 I came across someone selling CBD and had my first sample. Almost instantly my aches and pains got better and the anxiety I was feeling by being in a large crowd became manageable. CBD allowed me to later to get off my other medications and start living my life again.



I, like many new to CBD, was taking a product that was full of fillers and generally of poor quality, so I vowed to do it better. Fiddler's Green CBD tinctures only contain three ingredients with no fillers. All our products are triple, and third party tested for consistency and quality.



Giving Back:

When I first got out of the military, prior to CBD, I was a lost over medicated zombie that was teetering on the verge of poverty and homelessness. CBD has given me my life back and we at Fiddler’s Green feel that it is an obligation to help our brothers and sisters in and out of uniform. A portion of every sale go to build tiny homes for veterans who are homeless or struggling. Fiddler’s Green CBD doesn’t just provide money to these charities, but also helps by providing construction equipment and participating in the building the homes…… not to mention a fair amount of CBD to the workforce to help with aches and pains.



