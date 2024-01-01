We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Fiddler's Greens
Play On!
1
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Cannabis
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
4 products
Tinctures & Sublingual
Raw Tincture - Kindred Spirit
by Fiddler's Greens
4.0
(
1
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
OG Rogue Tincture 1oz
by Fiddler's Greens
THC 265.5%
CBD 0%
Tinctures & Sublingual
Raw Tincture - Harlequin
by Fiddler's Greens
Tinctures & Sublingual
Raw Tincture - ACDC
by Fiddler's Greens
Home
Brands
Fiddler's Greens
Catalog
Edibles