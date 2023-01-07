About this product
OREOZ (COOKIES & CREAM X SECRET WEAPON)
Oreoz is a popular cannabis strain that is the result of breeding Cookies & Cream with Secret Weapon. This strain is known for its sweet, dessert-like flavor and its relaxing and uplifting effects.
One of the standout features of Oreoz is its aroma, which is a blend of sweet and earthy notes. Its flavor is also sweet and creamy, with hints of vanilla and chocolate, which makes it a popular choice for those who enjoy dessert strains.
Oreoz is a well-balanced strain that provides a range of effects. It begins with a relaxing body high that can help to alleviate physical tension and discomfort, making it a good choice for those suffering from pain or muscle spasms. It also has a pleasant, uplifting cerebral effect that can improve mood and promote feelings of happiness and well-being.
Oreoz is a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts due to its tasty flavor and balanced effects. It is often used to help alleviate stress and anxiety, and it can also provide a boost of energy and creativity. Whether you are looking to relax and unwind or need a little extra energy and motivation, Oreoz is a great choice.
In terms of its effects, Oreoz is known for being a well-rounded strain that provides both physical and mental benefits. It begins with a relaxing body high that can help to alleviate physical tension and discomfort, making it a good choice for those suffering from pain or muscle spasms. At the same time, it has a pleasant, uplifting cerebral effect that can improve mood and promote feelings of happiness and well-being. This combination of effects makes Oreoz a great choice for a wide range of situations, and it is sure to be a hit with anyone who tries it.
Oreoz is also known for being a very potent strain, with high levels of THC that can produce strong and long-lasting effects. It is not recommended for inexperienced users or for those who are sensitive to THC, as it can produce a powerful and intense high. However, for those who are looking for a potent and enjoyable strain, Oreoz is definitely worth trying out. Its rich and complex flavor, balanced effects, and high THC content make it a top choice among many cannabis enthusiasts.
The effects of Oreoz tend to be long-lasting, with users reporting a sense of relaxation that can last for several hours. It's a great strain for unwinding after a long day or for enjoying a lazy weekend at home.
Oreoz has become a staple strain at many dispensaries due to its popularity and consistent quality. It's a strain that is sure to please both recreational and medicinal users alike.
Overall, Oreoz is a delicious and unique strain that is sure to be a hit with anyone who tries it. Its sweet, dessert-like flavor and balanced effects make it a great choice for a wide range of situations, and it is definitely worth trying out.
About this strain
Oreoz, also known a "Oreo Cookies" and "Oreos," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This strain produces a long-lasting and relaxing high. Consumers should take caution as the high potency of Oreoz may be overwhelming to those new to cannabis. This strain has an aroma reminiscent of campfire s'mores, with extra delicious hints of chocolate and diesel. Medical marijuana patients use Oreoz to help relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress and depression. Growers say this strain has dense buds that are lumpy, long, and neon green in color with amber hairs and glittering trichomes.
Oreoz effects
Reported by real people like you
171 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Fields Family Farmz
ABOUT US
Fields Family Farmz is a small boutique family owned cannabis cultivator, we produce small batches of high quality flower with the goal of bringing the consumer high potency and terpene rich cannabis at a reasonable price.
Our company has been growing cannabis for the last 30 years, making us one of the most experienced and trusted cultivators in the industry. Our team is made up of family members who have been working together for generations.
Our family-run business model allows us to maintain a close-knit team of workers who are all dedicated to producing the highest quality cannabis. We believe that our family values and commitment to excellence are reflected in every plant we cultivate.
We are proud of the reputation we have built over the last three decades as a reliable and trustworthy source of premium cannabis. Our customers can rest assured that when they purchase from us, they are getting the very best that the industry has to offer.
As a small, state licensed, and family owned cannabis cultivator in Sacramento, California, we pride ourselves on producing the highest quality and most flavorful cannabis in the market. Our commitment to sustainability and responsible growing practices ensures that every plant we cultivate is given the utmost care and attention.
We use only the finest and most carefully selected strains, and our state-of-the-art cultivation facilities allow us to control every aspect of the growing process, from the nutrients in the soil to the lighting and temperature. This attention to detail results in cannabis that is not only potent, but also bursting with flavor and aroma.
In addition to our commitment to quality, we also prioritize the satisfaction of our customers. We take great care to educate our customers about our products and the various strains we offer, so they can make informed decisions when purchasing cannabis.
Overall, our dedication to producing the best and most flavorful cannabis sets us apart as the premier cultivator in Sacramento. We are confident that our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction will make us the go-to choice for anyone seeking the finest cannabis in the region.
State License(s)
CCL18-0000996
C11-0000628-LIC