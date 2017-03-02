About this product
Tropicali effects
Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Aroused
27% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
