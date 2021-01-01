About this product

Features:

1. Rolling Paper Dispenser keeps your rolling papers safe from tearing and crumpling

2. Filter Tip Compartment stores your filter tips in an organized fashion

3. Lighter Compartment ensures you never lose your lighter again

4. Poke Tool/Screwdriver allows you to pack your herb down

5. Doob Tube protects your pre-roll for later

6. Grinder lets you grind your herb down to a perfect consistency

7. Herb Storage holds up to 4 grams of herb

8. Wind-Guard/Rolling Tray guarantees you'll always have a surface for rolling and you'll always be able to light-up on those breezy days.