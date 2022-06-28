Fiori Taste 1:1 is a perfect blend of high quality THC and CBD extracts, delivering 7.5 mg of each cannabinoid per serving. The even ratio offers gentle psychoactive effects and helps you deal all of the pain, anxiety, and stress of everyday life
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.