Fire Ant Extracts
Kosher Kush Cartridge
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Kosher Kush, known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy indica strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.
Kosher Kush effects
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
