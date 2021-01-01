Fire Bros.
I-90 (I-95 x Triangle Kush Sherbet) - Indica - Available in 1g, 3.5g, 7g, 14g, 28g.
(I-95 x Triangle Kush Sherbet) - Indica
From SEA to shining tea (harbor), the country's longest transcontinental freeway connects us, just like sharing a piping hot green bowl with your friends. Take the high way.
