The 100mg THC Original Crispy Bites are the perfect combination of gooey marshmallow and crispy crunch enhanced with weed for the relief you need!
Snap, crackle, pop yourself to a good time with crispy cereal bits, fluffy marshmallow and a hint of cannabis that take you back to the good old days in every bite. . With a high balanced between body and mind, troubles melt away like the butter we use to infuse these sweet delights with. Using a Buddies full spectrum hybrid live resin liquid diamonds extract for a powerfully potent experience, these get you buzzed in the best way possible.
In true Fire Dept. Cannabis fashion, every cookie comes with a unique motivational quote!
• 10mg THC Per Serving // 100mg THC Per Package • Hybrid Full Spectrum Live Resin Infused • Contains Dairy
Fire Dept. Cannabis is more than a company, it's a way of life.
Our slogan "Lighting the Fire Within" represents that cannabis is more than just smoking weed…it’s about doing what makes you happy and doing whatever it takes to bring you closer to being the best possible version of yourself. Fire Dept. is here to inspire you and to push you to continually be better. All of our products include a little motivation to help you continue moving forward.