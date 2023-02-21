The 100mg THC Original Crispy Bites are the perfect combination of gooey marshmallow and crispy crunch enhanced with weed for the relief you need!



Snap, crackle, pop yourself to a good time with crispy cereal bits, fluffy marshmallow and a hint of cannabis that take you back to the good old days in every bite. . With a high balanced between body and mind, troubles melt away like the butter we use to infuse these sweet delights with. Using a Buddies full spectrum hybrid live resin liquid diamonds extract for a powerfully potent experience, these get you buzzed in the best way possible.



In true Fire Dept. Cannabis fashion, every cookie comes with a unique motivational quote!



• 10mg THC Per Serving // 100mg THC Per Package

• Hybrid Full Spectrum Live Resin Infused

• Contains Dairy

