The 100mg THC Original Crispy Bites are the perfect combination of gooey marshmallow and crispy crunch enhanced with weed for the relief you need!



Snap, crackle, pop yourself to relaxation with crispy cereal bits, fluffy marshmallow and a hint of cannabis that take you back to the good old days in every bite. As the tranquility kicks in, your body melts away like the butter we use to infuse these sweet delights with. Using Buddies full spectrum indica live resin liquid diamonds extract for a powerfully potent experience, these offer a bangin’ body high leaving you the best kind of faded.



In true Fire Dept. Cannabis fashion, every cookie comes with a unique motivational quote!



• 10mg THC Per Serving // 100mg THC Per Package

• Indica Full Spectrum Live Resin Infused

• Contains Dairy

Show more