The 100mg THC Salted Peanut Butter Cookies are a delicious classic with a potent upgrade!
Infused with Buddies full spectrum sativa live resin liquid diamonds extract for a euphoric, uplifting high. These thick and chewy cookies are both salty and sweet, with a hint of weed that will take you places.
In true Fire Dept. Cannabis fashion, every cookie comes with a unique motivational quote!
• 10mg THC Per Serving // 100mg THC Per Package • Sativa Full Spectrum Live Resin Infused • Contains Peanuts, Dairy, Egg, and Wheat
Fire Dept. Cannabis is more than a company, it's a way of life.
Our slogan "Lighting the Fire Within" represents that cannabis is more than just smoking weed…it’s about doing what makes you happy and doing whatever it takes to bring you closer to being the best possible version of yourself. Fire Dept. is here to inspire you and to push you to continually be better. All of our products include a little motivation to help you continue moving forward.