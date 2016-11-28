Loading…
Logo for the brand Fire Flower

Fire Flower

Elephant

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 15%CBD

Elephant effects

Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
46% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Eye pressure
6% of people say it helps with eye pressure
Pain
6% of people say it helps with pain
Spasticity
6% of people say it helps with spasticity
