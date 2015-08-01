Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Fire Flower

Fire Flower

LA Chocolat

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

LA Chocolat effects

Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!