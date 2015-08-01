Fire Flower
LA Chocolat
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
LA Chocolat effects
Reported by real people like you
84 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
