We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Firefly
The Highest Rated Vaporizer. Ever.
3
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Vaping
Concentrates
Firefly products
8 products
Portable Vaporizers
Firefly 2
by Firefly
THC 0%
CBD 0%
3.5
(
86
)
Starting at
$249.95
Portable Vaporizers
Firefly 2+
by Firefly
5.0
(
1
)
Vape pens
Firefly 2+ Gold
by Firefly
1.0
(
1
)
Shatter
Jungle Cheese House Shatter 1g
by Firefly
THC 71%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Hybrid Firefly Mini Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Firefly
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Milk & Cookies Shatter 1g
by Firefly
THC 64.5%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Indica Firefly Mini Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Firefly
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Sativa Firefly Mini Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Firefly
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Firefly
Catalog