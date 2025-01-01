We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Firelands Scientific
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Topicals
Firelands Scientific products
50 products
Flower
Tally Mon
by Firelands Scientific
THC 18.91%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Solvent
Miami Heat Cartridge 1g
by Firelands Scientific
THC 604.38%
CBD 150%
5.0
(
2
)
Cartridges
ACDC Vape Pen 0.5g
by Firelands Scientific
THC 26.9%
CBD 71%
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Screaming Eagle Vape Cartridge 1g
by Firelands Scientific
THC 570%
CBD 123%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
ACDC
by Firelands Scientific
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Chem OG
by Firelands Scientific
THC 30.4%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Miami Heat Cartridge 0.5g
by Firelands Scientific
THC 330.29%
CBD 57.25%
5.0
(
1
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
1:15 Mint Tincture 220mg
by Firelands Scientific
THC 218.46%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Chem OG Cartridge 0.5g
by Firelands Scientific
THC 321.6%
CBD 38.31%
4.0
(
1
)
Rosin
Triple Platinum Live Rosin Cartridge 0.5g
by Firelands Scientific
THC 337%
CBD 1%
Rosin
Qush Live Rosin Cartridge 0.5g
by Firelands Scientific
THC 332%
CBD 1%
Flower
Split Vanilla
by Firelands Scientific
THC 15.8%
CBD 0.05%
Solvent
Snowball Cartridge 0.5g
by Firelands Scientific
THC 339%
CBD 30%
Cartridges
Sophie's Breath Cartridge 0.5g
by Firelands Scientific
THC 68%
CBD 11%
Flower
Dragon Fire
by Firelands Scientific
THC 12.95%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Qush SHO Cartridge 0.5g
by Firelands Scientific
THC 332%
CBD 1.05%
Flower
CannaraDosi
by Firelands Scientific
THC 20.51%
CBD 0%
Flower
Forbidden Jelly
by Firelands Scientific
THC 19.5%
CBD 0%
Flower
Manic Flavor
by Firelands Scientific
THC 19.3%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Mumbles Cartridge 0.5g
by Firelands Scientific
THC 574.2%
CBD 100.3%
Cartridges
Sophie's Breath x Purple Punch Cartridge 1g
by Firelands Scientific
THC 65.3%
CBD 11%
Cartridges
Northern Lights Cartridge 1g
by Firelands Scientific
THC 59%
CBD 17%
Flower
Ultra Sour Chem OG
by Firelands Scientific
THC 22%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Qush #12 Cartridge 0.5g
by Firelands Scientific
THC 66.4%
CBD 2.1%
1
2
3
Home
Brands
Firelands Scientific
Catalog