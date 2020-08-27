Loading…
Logo for the brand Firelands Scientific

Firelands Scientific

Jet-A

HybridTHC 19%CBD

Jet-A effects

3 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
66% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
33% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
33% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
