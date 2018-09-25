ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Gelato #33
Hybrid

4.6 112 reviews

Gelato #33

Citrus
Peppery
Floral

Gelato #33
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Floral

Originally from the famous Cookie Fam of the Bay Area, Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.

Effects

84 people reported 639 effects
Happy 63%
Relaxed 59%
Uplifted 58%
Euphoric 52%
Focused 38%
Stress 33%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 28%
Pain 27%
Headaches 15%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 1%
Headache 1%

Reviews

112

Lineage

First strain parent
Thin Mint GSC
parent
Second strain parent
Sherbert
parent
Strain
Gelato #33
First strain child
Gelato Sorbet
child
Second strain child
Koolato
child

