First Cut Farms
Lime Cake
About this product
Black Lime Reserve x Wedding Cake. Strong and stony hybrid. Unique terpenes. A little bit is all you need.
Its an uplifting and relaxing experience. This strain alleviates loneliness, anxiety, pain, and sadness. Grown, bred, and harvested by @firstcutfarms. Distributed by Canna+Rise in Riverbank, serving the Sacramento area.
