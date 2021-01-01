Loading…
Logo for the brand First Cut Farms

First Cut Farms

Lime Cake

About this product

Black Lime Reserve x Wedding Cake. Strong and stony hybrid. Unique terpenes. A little bit is all you need.
Its an uplifting and relaxing experience. This strain alleviates loneliness, anxiety, pain, and sadness. Grown, bred, and harvested by @firstcutfarms. Distributed by Canna+Rise in Riverbank, serving the Sacramento area.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!