Cutting-edge science in a capsule. For everyday use. CBD Isolate is the purest and most potent form of CBD. First & Free's testing is among the most stringent in the industry, products are tested for over 100 unwanted compounds and tests show the exact amount of CBD present in each dose. Each First & Free product is produced by Canopy Growth Corporation, the global leader in cannabinoid based medicine.
Ingredients: Medium Chain Triglycerides, CBD Isolate, Non-GMO Modified Corn Starch, Glycerin, Carrageenan, Sorbitol, Purified Water, Natural Caramel Color (Organic)
First & Free
Live a full-bodied life. Full of movement. Full of freedom. Every day.
A naturally-derived addition to your daily formula for a life well-lived.
Born in Nature. Hemp has been harvested for centuries to make food, fuel, textiles, and more.
Backed by Science. State-of-the-art technology results in pure & consistent isolate from the hemp plant.
A Full Range of Products. First & free offers a range of CBD Isolate softgels, oils and creams, all proudly make in the USA.
First & Free CBD products are developed with your safety in mind. We put quality first through:
1. Ensuring consistency.
2. Curating easy-to-use formats.
3. Relying on the expertise of Canopy Growth.
