25 mg of CBD Isolate per 1 mL dropper (750 mg per 30mL bottle). Extensive R&D in a dropper. CBD Isolate is the purest and most potent form of CBD. First & Free's testing is among the most stringent in the industry, products are tested by an independent, third-party laboratory for over 20 unwanted compounds and tests show the amount of CBD present in each dose exactly matches the amount displayed on our labels. Each First & Free product is produced by Canopy Growth Corporation, the global leader in cannabinoid based medicine.



Ingredients: MCT Oil, CBD Isolate