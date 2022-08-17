About this product
25 mg of CBD Isolate per 1 mL dropper (750 mg per 30mL bottle). Extensive R&D in a dropper. CBD Isolate is the purest and most potent form of CBD. First & Free's testing is among the most stringent in the industry, products are tested by an independent, third-party laboratory for over 20 unwanted compounds and tests show the amount of CBD present in each dose exactly matches the amount displayed on our labels. Each First & Free product is produced by Canopy Growth Corporation, the global leader in cannabinoid based medicine.
Ingredients: MCT Oil, CBD Isolate, Peppermint Oil
About this brand
First & Free
Live a full-bodied life. Full of movement. Full of freedom. Every day.
A naturally-derived addition to your daily formula for a life well-lived.
Born in Nature. Hemp has been harvested for centuries to make food, fuel, textiles, and more.
Backed by Science. State-of-the-art technology results in pure & consistent isolate from the hemp plant.
A Full Range of Products. First & free offers a range of CBD Isolate softgels, oils and creams, all proudly make in the USA.
First & Free CBD products are developed with your safety in mind. We put quality first through:
1. Ensuring consistency.
2. Curating easy-to-use formats.
3. Relying on the expertise of Canopy Growth.
