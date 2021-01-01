About this product

Hemp extract macaroni and cheese with cheddar, Hatch green chile, garlic, and 35 mg hemp CBD. A medium spicy delight, full of Southwestern flavor, and US-grown Hemp-CBD isolate to keep you feeling good.



To make our mac and cheese all you need to do is boil 2 cups of water with the pasta and peppers. When all the water is absorbed, add the cheese, hemp extract, and spice mix then stir vigorously.



Packed in recyclable, portable and packable, weather resistant bags.



As always 3% of every sale is donated to local conservation or access efforts that improve fishing and/or skiing.