Pets have anxiety, joint discomfort, and most of the same disorders as humans. So, just as with our human products, we use the of best ingredients. After all, they’re part of the family! This formula revitalizes all stages of a dog’s life.



Fit Aroma products contain the HIGHEST QUALITY HEMP OIL AVAILABLE containing high amounts of CBD (Cannabidiol), 100% Natural-Pure CO2 Extract and is 100% Organic, Gluten Free, Non GMO Hemp. There are No Heavy Metals or Insecticides. Our Hemp Oil is batch tested using Ultra Performance Convergence Chromatography.



Flavor: Beef and Cheese

Container: Blue color, glass bottle with dropper (mL measure is on the dropper)

Size: 30mL

Strength: 300mg CBD per Bottle (10mg per 1mL)

Usage: As a Daily Dietary Supplement



Serving Size: (mL measure is on dropper)

1 to 24lb. Dog = .25mL

25 to 49lb. Dog = .5mL

50 to 99lb. Dog = .75mL

100 to 200lb. Dog = 1mL

2X Daily



*Daily Value: Not established. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of Hemp Oil.

Ingredients: CBD Terpene Rich Industrial Hemp Oil, Medium Chain Triglyceride Oil from Coconut Oil. Real Beef and Cheese Flavor.



Successfully Tested on Humans

MADE IN USA



