Fit Aroma

Fit Aroma

Horse (Equine) Elixir Full-Spectrum CBD Hemp Oil.

About this product

Fit Aroma products contain the HIGHEST QUALITY HEMP OIL AVAILABLE containing high amounts of CBD (Cannabidiol), 100% Natural-Pure CO2 Extract and is 100% Organic, Gluten Free, Non GMO Hemp.

There are No Heavy Metals or Insecticides. Our Hemp Oil is batch tested using Ultra Performance Convergence Chromatography.

Container: Blue color, glass bottle with dropper (mL measure is on the dropper)
Size: 15mL
Strength: 450mg (15mL) = 15mg CBD per 1mL
900mg (30mL) = 30mg CBD per 1mL (Arriving soon)
Usage: As a Daily Dietary Supplement

MADE IN USA

http://fitaroma.com/equine-elixir
