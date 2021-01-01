Fit Aroma
Horse (Equine) Elixir Full-Spectrum CBD Hemp Oil.
About this product
Fit Aroma products contain the HIGHEST QUALITY HEMP OIL AVAILABLE containing high amounts of CBD (Cannabidiol), 100% Natural-Pure CO2 Extract and is 100% Organic, Gluten Free, Non GMO Hemp.
There are No Heavy Metals or Insecticides. Our Hemp Oil is batch tested using Ultra Performance Convergence Chromatography.
Container: Blue color, glass bottle with dropper (mL measure is on the dropper)
Size: 15mL
Strength: 450mg (15mL) = 15mg CBD per 1mL
900mg (30mL) = 30mg CBD per 1mL (Arriving soon)
Usage: As a Daily Dietary Supplement
MADE IN USA
http://fitaroma.com/equine-elixir
