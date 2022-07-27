Five Star Extracts proudly offers tasty Wild Berry flavor a 100mg of THC in a Wild Berry Syrup Tincture. This pourable cannabis Syrup Tincture is pure, potent, and easy to ingest. Five Star Extracts made a cannabis syrup for a reliable buzz and soothing remedy.
