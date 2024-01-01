Try our top selling CBD+THC gummies! Packed with minor cannabinoids and terpenes, this is a full spectrum CBD+THC gummy unlike any other. five™ gummies are produced in five™'s AA Rated BRC facility which is the highest rating for food manufacturing. In addition to quality manufacturing, five™'s CBD+THC gummies contain the highest quality CBD+THC extract with up to 6x the minor cannabinoids of our competitors.
Our gummies are vegan (pectin based) and contain all-natural ingredients. With a 5:1 ratio of CBD to other powerful hemp compounds, this gummy is a delicious way to take your daily dose.
Warning (18+ Only):
Each 25mg CBD Gummy contains 5mg THC*
Experience the true power of hemp with five™ CBD's full spectrum products. Our unique 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC, combined with terpenes and minor cannabinoids, delivers the complete package for optimal wellness benefits.
While CBD is amazing, it's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the potential of hemp. That's why we prioritize full spectrum extracts to ensure you get the full range of benefits. Unlike other companies that use isolates to increase CBD levels, we believe in preserving the natural balance of the hemp plant.
Try our products an experience the difference with us.