Step into dreamland with knockout – the ultimate sleep contender that's about to revolutionize your nightly ritual. slip into slumber like a true champion, giving insomnia a one-two punch that sends it packing.



This ain't your grandma's bedtime remedy – it's a turbocharged blend of thc, melatonin, l-theanine and cbd that'll have you sleeping like you just won the sleep olympics. k.o. faster to a dream-filled sleep that goes the distance, and a morning wake-up that's more refreshing than victory champagne.



Flavor: Blackberry

