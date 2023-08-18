Enjoy the buzz without the booze! sipz is perfect for those who want to unwind and have fun without worrying about a hangover. Each can contains 2mg of THC, 2mg of CBD, and additional cannabinoids to elevate the fun. With just 40 calories per can and three mouth-watering flavors to choose from, you can indulge without the guilt! Feel the effects in under 15 minutes. Caution: good times ahead.
Experience the true power of hemp with five™ CBD's full spectrum products. Our unique 5:1 ratio of CBD to THC, combined with terpenes and minor cannabinoids, delivers the complete package for optimal wellness benefits.
While CBD is amazing, it's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the potential of hemp. That's why we prioritize full spectrum extracts to ensure you get the full range of benefits. Unlike other companies that use isolates to increase CBD levels, we believe in preserving the natural balance of the hemp plant.
Try our products an experience the difference with us.