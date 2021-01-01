About this product

Honey roasted sunflower seeds are roasted to perfection, doused with honey and sprinkled with just the right amount of salt. Grab a handful to snack on, or toss them on a salad to add a crunchy treat. With 100mg of CBD rich hemp extract in every bag, you'll get 25mg in every 1 ounce serving of Fixx Snacks. What's your fixx?