Flav
Do Yourself A Flavor!
43 products
Gummies
Mango Belts - Live Resin - 100mg - Indica
by Flav
Gummies
Rainbow Poppers - 100mg
by Flav
Gummies
Strawberry Belts - Live Resin - 100mg - Sativa
by Flav
Gummies
Watermelon Belts - Live Resin - 100mg - Hybrid
by Flav
Gummies
Blueberry Mega Belt - Live Resin - 100mg - Indica
by Flav
Gummies
Rainbow Mega Belt - Live Resin - 100mg - Hybrid
by Flav
Gummies
Watermelon Mega Rings - 100mg
by Flav
Gummies
Apple Rings - 100mg
by Flav
Gummies
Blue Raspberry Rings - 100mg
by Flav
Gummies
Peach Rings - 100mg
by Flav
Vape pens
Purple Churro - Live Resin All In One Vape- 1g - Indica
by Flav
Vape pens
Flav OG - All In One Vape- 1g - Indica
by Flav
Vape pens
Mamba OG - Live Resin All In One Vape- 1g - Sativa
by Flav
Vape pens
Sour Tangie - All In One Vape- 1g - Sativa
by Flav
Vape pens
Gelato - All In One Vape- 1g - Hyrbid
by Flav
Vape pens
Berry Zlushie - Live Resin All In One Vape- 1g - Indica
by Flav
Vape pens
Wedding Cake - Live Resin All In One Vape- 1g - Hybrid
by Flav
Vape pens
Blue Milk Haze - All In One Vape- 1g - Indica
by Flav
Gummies
Apple Belts - Live Resin - 100mg - Hybrid
by Flav
Gummies
Blueberry Belts - Live Resin - 100mg - Indica
by Flav
Gummies
Cherry Mega Rings - 100mg
by Flav
Gummies
Peach Mega Rings - 100mg
by Flav
Gummies
Blue Raspberry Nighttime - CBN - 100mg
by Flav
Gummies
Pink Lemonade Belts - Live Resin - 100mg - Sativa
by Flav
