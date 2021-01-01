Flav
Asian OG
About this product
Indica-dominant Hybrid bred from SFV OG and GG. Distinctive earthy and pine flavors accompany a soothing body buzz and relaxed head high.
Cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art gardens tailored to strain needs, Flav premium flower is nurtured to maximum genetic potential. At harvest time, top-shelf buds are carefully collected, hand-trimmed, dried, and cured for a truly unique and pleasurable experience.
