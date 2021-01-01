Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Asian OG Pre-Roll 1g

by Flav
Product rating:

About this product

Indica-dominant Hybrid cultivated from SFV OG and GG. THC range of 20-22%

Flavor Profile: Discover subtle, yet unmistakable OG goodness with earthiness, pine, and lemon undertones.

The Effects: Quick onset chill-out, with soothing body buzz and relaxed head high.

• Premium rolled cone (1g)
• Top shelf indoor flower
• All bud, no trim
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Flav
Flav
Shop products
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.