Blackberry CBD Cartridge
About this product
Ultra-refined organic cannabidiol hemp oil with the delicious taste of Blackberry provides the absolute best CBD vaping experience. Delivering fast and effective results with non-psychoactive, gluten-free oil, infused with the highest grade terpenes. Available in 13 natural flavors.
• Lab tested broad spectrum CBD oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Universal 510 thread
