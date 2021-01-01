Flav
CBD Apple Rings 100mg 10-Pack
About this product
Flavorful and fun sugarcoated edibles infused with premium organic CBD, these rings are the mouthwatering sour apple goodness you’ve been craving. Made from only the finest ingredients, Flav CBD Gummies are as delicious as they are beneficial. Available in 14 scrumptious varieties.
10mg or 25mg CBD per belt (100mg/250mg CBD total) for easy, controllable dosing.
• Non-psychoactive (THC-free)
• Child resistant packaging
• Individually infused pieces – 10 per pouch
