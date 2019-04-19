About this product
Just like the cherry atop your sundae, these sweet and tart sugarcoated rings infused with premium organic CBD provide peak enjoyment. Made from only the finest ingredients, Flav CBD Gummies are as delicious as they are beneficial. Available in 14 scrumptious varieties.
10mg or 25mg CBD per belt (100mg/250mg CBD total) for easy, controllable dosing.
• Non-psychoactive (THC-free)
• Child resistant packaging
• Individually infused pieces – 10 per pouch
10mg or 25mg CBD per belt (100mg/250mg CBD total) for easy, controllable dosing.
• Non-psychoactive (THC-free)
• Child resistant packaging
• Individually infused pieces – 10 per pouch
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.