CBD Peach Rings 100mg 10-Pack
About this product
Like a perfectly ripe Georgia peach, these delicious sugarcoated rings infused with premium organic CBD are mouthwateringly good. Made from only the finest ingredients, Flav CBD Gummies are as delicious as they are beneficial. Available in 14 scrumptious varieties.
10mg or 25mg CBD per belt (100mg/250mg CBD total) for easy, controllable dosing.
• Non-psychoactive (THC-free)
• Child resistant packaging
• Individually infused pieces – 10 per pouch
