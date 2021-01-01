Loading…
Flav

CBD Salve

This unique proprietary blend is made with premium organic hemp cannabidiol and key components combined to nourish and balance the skin. Formulated with added antioxidants to maximize anti-inflammatory and healing properties, making it an excellent option for post-workout soreness and mild pain relief. Non-staining with a gentle cooling effect, this will quickly become your go-to recovery balm.
