About this product

Enjoy the refreshing and mouthwatering taste of watermelon without the seeds in these sugarcoated belts infused with premium organic CBD. Made from only the finest ingredients, Flav CBD Gummies are as delicious as they are beneficial. Available in 14 scrumptious varieties.



10mg or 25mg CBD per belt (100mg/250mg CBD total) for easy, controllable dosing.



• Non-psychoactive (THC-free)

• Child resistant packaging

• Individually infused pieces – 10 per pouch