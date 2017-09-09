Indica-dominant cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile: Citrus fruitopia at your fingertips! With sour to semi-sweet fruitiness and subtle cream finish, each puff will remind you of a freshly peeled ruby red.



The Effects: A nice body calming strain perfect for getting a good night’s sleep or simply napping under a grapefruit tree.



• Innovative and elegant design

• Featuring Private Reserve Black Label oil

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• Vibration alert

• Convenient magnetic refills