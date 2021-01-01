Loading…
Flav

Lemon Tree Diamond Sauce 1g

Potent and balanced Hybrid strain crossbred from Sour Diesel and Lemon Skunk. Enjoy notes of citrus with lemon and diesel aromas while experiencing relaxing body effects and a mildly euphoric, clear-headed buzz.

Flav THCa Diamond Sauce is a refined ultra-premium and terpene rich extract. Derived from our amazingly pungent top shelf strains and carefully designed for a soothing and satisfying experience.
