Lemonade Powdered Beverage 100mg 10-Pack

by Flav
About this product

Experience endless summer with this delicious beverage mix infused with premium cannabis for a fun, thirst-quenching, and euphoric experience.

10mg per packet (100mg total) for easy, controllable dosing.

• Child resistant packaging
• Good source of vitamin C
• Gluten-free
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.